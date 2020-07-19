Bertha ADAMS

ADAMS - Bertha

Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Joseph, V. Washington Jr., and Nona (Murray) Holman; cherished grandmother of Nakiyah, Nicyle, Shaquille, Nona (Martin), Murray Jr., Damien, Amajah, Taylor, Mark, Joseph V. III, and a host of many great-grandchildren; loving daughter of Audrey G. (nee Wright) and the late Ernest Adams Sr.; dear sister of Ernest Jr. (late Shirley) Adams, Yvonne, Emmitt, Brenda, Michael, Marie, Shirleian, and Malia; also survived by Relatives and Friends. A Celebration of Bertha's Life will be held at the Family's Residence, 61 Watson St., Buffalo, NY 14206, on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







