Bertha ADAMS
ADAMS - Bertha
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Joseph, V. Washington Jr., and Nona (Murray) Holman; cherished grandmother of Nakiyah, Nicyle, Shaquille, Nona (Martin), Murray Jr., Damien, Amajah, Taylor, Mark, Joseph V. III, and a host of many great-grandchildren; loving daughter of Audrey G. (nee Wright) and the late Ernest Adams Sr.; dear sister of Ernest Jr. (late Shirley) Adams, Yvonne, Emmitt, Brenda, Michael, Marie, Shirleian, and Malia; also survived by Relatives and Friends. A Celebration of Bertha's Life will be held at the Family's Residence, 61 Watson St., Buffalo, NY 14206, on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
