1/1
Bertha L. (Liggins) POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powell - Bertha L.
(nee Liggins)
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, peacefully transitioned to eternity on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bertha Lee was always the light in the room. You could always find her with her red lipstick, jewelry and Red Door perfume. She always cared for others more than herself. Family and friends may call the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service is private to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved