Powell - Bertha L.

(nee Liggins)

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, peacefully transitioned to eternity on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bertha Lee was always the light in the room. You could always find her with her red lipstick, jewelry and Red Door perfume. She always cared for others more than herself. Family and friends may call the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service is private to the family.







