BREITBART - Bertram "Bert"
passed on June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sonya "Sonny" Breitbart. Devoted father of Lynne (late Dr. Barnett) Slepian, Jeffrey Breitbart and Elissa Waykoff. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Brian, Michael(Lauren) and Philip Slepian, Joshua, Alex and Danielle Waykoff. Great-grandfather of Griffin Slepian. Brother of Alan (Eleanor) Breitbart. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Juvenile Diabetes Federation or Congregation Shir Shalom. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.