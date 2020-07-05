1/
Bertram "Bert" BREITBART
BREITBART - Bertram "Bert"
passed on June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Sonya "Sonny" Breitbart. Devoted father of Lynne (late Dr. Barnett) Slepian, Jeffrey Breitbart and Elissa Waykoff. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Brian, Michael(Lauren) and Philip Slepian, Joshua, Alex and Danielle Waykoff. Great-grandfather of Griffin Slepian. Brother of Alan (Eleanor) Breitbart. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Juvenile Diabetes Federation or Congregation Shir Shalom. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at amherstmemorialchapel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
