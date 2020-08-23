1/1
Bertram F. TRAUTMAN
August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Klemann) Trautman; loving father of Daniel (Louise) Trautman, Louise McAndrew and Charles (Melinda Hilton) Trautman; cherished grandfather of nine; devoted great-grandfather of nine; dear brother of Norma (William) Hiene; also survived by his longtime companion Carol Boyer. No prior visitation. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life in Spring 2021. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Mr. Trautman served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He spent 31 years (1961-1992) on the force with the Amherst Police Department, starting as a Patrolman before becoming a Detective in High Crimes. Anyone who knew Bert knows he had a great sense of humor and he loved his Genny, so we ask if you could, to grab a cold (preferably a free) beer and give one last toast. "Cheers to your Bert! The road may have been bumpy at the end, but it's smoother here on out!" Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
