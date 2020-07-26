POLLARA - Beth Christina
July 18, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Victor G. and Aldona W. Pollara; devoted sister of Anna Marie (Gary) Richmond, Victor J. (Pamela Martella), and Leonard J. Pollara; former sister-in-law of Anya Sokol; also survived by nieces and nephews; fiancée of Timothy Johnson; dear friend of Tabitha Fischer. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Beth's memory may be made to Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC.