Betty A. (VanCuran) DEVINE
DEVINE - Betty A.
(nee Van Curan)
July 17, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late John A.; devoted mother to Carol (John) Booker, Anna (Tim) Busch, John Devine, Patricia Ross, Robert (Audrey) Devine, Tammy (Paul) Tibbetts, Betty (Dave) Putnam, Linda (Joe) Mann, and the late Nancy Anne Devine; cherished grandmother of 30 grandchildren, over 70 great and great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jim (Diane) Van Curan and also predeceased by 13 siblings. The family will be present on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
