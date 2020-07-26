1/
Betty J. (Gertis) Baxter
BAXTER - Betty J. (nee Gertis)
Please join us for a Memorial Service to celebrate the live of Betty that will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Phoenix United Church of Christ, 1280 N. French Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. Betty passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 94. Loving mother of Laurie (Frank Horucy) Peterson and the late Paul Jason Baxter, Geraldine Anderson and Rev. Deborah Baxter; cherished grandma of Breanne (Patrick) Callahan; dear sister of the late Viola (Joseph) Healey, Carlton (Mary Jane) and Chester (Hedy) Gertis; survived by many loving nephews and nieces; dear friend of Ruth Horucy. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590, or Buffalo Underdogs Rescue, PO Box 180, Amherst, NY 14226. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
(716) 836-2935
