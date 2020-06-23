KILlIAN - Betty J. (nee Forsythe) June 22, 2020, of Grand Island. With of the late Carlton M. â€œJoeâ€� Killian. Mother of John (Susan) Killian and Jean Page. Grandmother of Darrell (Genia) Killian, Dana Manzo, Jay (Somer) Page, Justin (Erin) Killian, Chris (Louisa) Page and John Manzo. Great-grandmother of Nola Page, Vesna Killian, Killian Page, Dinorah Page, Zozo Killian, Orion Page and Lawson Killian. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.