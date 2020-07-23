Betty and I were childhood friends. I remember her fondly from the West Side of Buffalo. We shared so many memories of the Circle Theater, the Front Park, tea and crackers at her house, the Hi-teen dances at Kleinhans and so much more. My family moved away in 1946 and we lost touch but I shall never forget the good times with Betty and Bob. My sincerest condolences to the family.

Martha Randazzo

Friend