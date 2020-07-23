TESTA - Betty Lou
(nee Forsyth)
Of Buffalo, NY, a retired registered nurse who worked many years at Millard Fillmore Gates and BryLin Hospital, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert Testa; dearest mother of Roberta (Tim) Heasley, late Margaret (survived by Kevin) Dulfer, Patricia (James) Walton, and Beth Baker; also survived by her grandchildren Shaun Heasley, Erin Kraly, and Brian Heasley, Ryan and Lauren Dulfer, James and Patrick Walton, and Scott and Anthony Baker; great-grandmother to Kathryn, Claire, Nathaniel, Ari and Noah; dear sister of the late David Forsyth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where prayers will be offered on Saturday, at 9:15 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Hope Parish (Buffalo). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
