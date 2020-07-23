1/1
Betty Lou (Forsyth) TESTA
TESTA - Betty Lou
(nee Forsyth)
Of Buffalo, NY, a retired registered nurse who worked many years at Millard Fillmore Gates and BryLin Hospital, passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert Testa; dearest mother of Roberta (Tim) Heasley, late Margaret (survived by Kevin) Dulfer, Patricia (James) Walton, and Beth Baker; also survived by her grandchildren Shaun Heasley, Erin Kraly, and Brian Heasley, Ryan and Lauren Dulfer, James and Patrick Walton, and Scott and Anthony Baker; great-grandmother to Kathryn, Claire, Nathaniel, Ari and Noah; dear sister of the late David Forsyth; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street), where prayers will be offered on Saturday, at 9:15 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 AM, in Our Lady of Hope Parish (Buffalo). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Amigone Funeral Home
JUL
25
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Amigone Funeral Home
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Aunt Betty...I will miss you and your smile and hugs! Love Kayden ❤❤
Kayden Myers
Family
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Eaton
July 23, 2020
Betty and I were childhood friends. I remember her fondly from the West Side of Buffalo. We shared so many memories of the Circle Theater, the Front Park, tea and crackers at her house, the Hi-teen dances at Kleinhans and so much more. My family moved away in 1946 and we lost touch but I shall never forget the good times with Betty and Bob. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Martha Randazzo
Friend
