McCarrick - Betty (nee Kleis)
Of Blasdell, NY, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James R. McCarrick; loving mother of Susan Ward, James D. (Cheryl) McCarrick, Michael W. McCarrick and Cathy (Richard) Schwartzott; loving grandmother of Shannon Donelson, Amy McCarrick, Tara (Aaron) Leon and Riley, Rhiana, Joe (fiancee Kenzie Kondol) and Tyler (fiancee Michele Kazmark) Schwartzott; great-grandmother of Madison, Kylie and Noelle; daughter of the late William H. and Alice (nee Meyer) Kleis; sister of the late Marion (late Ellsworth) Ahrens, William H. (late Jean) Kleis, Evelyn Kleis and Dorothy (late Martin) Wattengel; survived by many nieces and nephews. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY or the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Private services were held with Betty's immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.