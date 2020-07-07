SQUIRES - Betty (nee Haynes)
July 6, 2020 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Charles E. Squires; loving mother of Cynthia (Joseph) Harrington, Kim (Michael) Careri, Cheryl Squires and Kevin (Lynn) Squires; dear grandmother of Shawn (Sharon), Shavonne (Don), Molly (Phil), Rebekah (Corey), John, Julie (Jason) and Charles; also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; sister of Susan (Mike) Healy, Lois (late Jon) Davis, Sandra (Bill) Jones and the late Roger (late Sylvia) Haynes, Rodney (late Pat) Haynes and Kathy (Lincoln) Barnes; daughter of the late Genevieve and Edward Haynes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday July 8th at St. Timothy's Church 563 East Park Dr. Tonawanda at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elderwood of Lockport. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com