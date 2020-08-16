Betty ZAFFRAM

ZAFFRAM - Betty

Passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Betty was born to Howard and Maude Daigler on January 26, 1925, in Buffalo, New York. Betty worked alongside her husband, Lou, in their hardware store for many years. Upon retiring, they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1987. Betty was an avid reader. She loved the ocean and enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes with friends and volunteering. She was very involved with her condominium community acting as President of the Woman's Club and Treasurer of Bingo for many years. She was a Red Hatter and organized luncheons. She was always there to organize and help. She was passionate about the Florida Marlins and Buffalo Bills and followed them regardless of their success. More than anything, Betty loved and was loved by her family and friends. She never missed a chance to dance and out danced everyone at her grand-children's weddings. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Lou; daughter, Marilyn and son-in-law Mark; she is survived by her children Nancy Hall (Stephen), Robert Zaffram (Helen), Carol Zaffram, and Paul Zaffram (Gretchen); she was grandmother to Matthew (Jenny), Kristin (Matthew), Kevin (Angela) Andrew, Kimberly, Peter, John (Mackenzie), Michael, Bradley, Ben, Maya, and Luke; great-grandmother (GG) to Abby, Ellie, Eric, Vanessa, Arabella, and JD. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Contributions in memory of Betty can be made to ALS Upstate New York Chapter or your local food bank.







