Beverleigh J. O'NEILL
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. O'Neill; devoted mother of Maureen (Mark) Szczepanski, Colleen (Paul) Seminara and the late Kevin R. O'Neill; cherished grandmother of Sara (Frank) Testa, Katie (Chris) Hellerman, Jessica (Adam) Belmonte, Jaclyn (Jim) Cooper, Christina Seminara, Jack Seminara and 11 adored great-grandchildren. Beverleigh was an English teacher at North Tonawanda Schools for over 27 years, volunteered for the Hershell Carrousel Museum and Brighton Library and was passionate about raising and exhibiting her show cats. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
