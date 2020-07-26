HARTLOFF - Beverly A.
(nee Hageman)
July 21, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late James Hartloff; dear companion of Jay Johnson; mother of James Hartloff, Donna (Mark) Hayden, Debra (Robert) Waziak, Jodi (late Eric) Sager and Sherry (Jason) Kozlowski; survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of Paul (Sharon) and Arthur Hageman; predeceased by one sister and seven brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private arrangements by the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.