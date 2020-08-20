WASMUND - Beverly A.

(nee Ahlers)

Formerly of Farnham, NY, entered into rest August 19, 2020, age 92. Wife of the late Charles H. Wasmund; dearest mother of David W. (Deborah) Wasmund and the late Roy (Andrea Wasmund Graser) Wasmund; sister of Janet Bowman and the late Marjorie Beck; loving grandmother of Kristen (Stanley "Bud" Kusior) Justinger, Jessica (Jason) Sullivan and Charles R. Wasmund; great-grandmother of Madison, Kathryn, Sawyer, Emerson, Larkin and Charles L. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1-5 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Farnham, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church.







