1/
Beverly J. (Smith) RENNING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RENNING - Beverly J. (nee Smith)
August 8, 2020. Wife of the late Elbridge A. Renning, Jr.; mother of Kenneth (Jill) and Douglas (Lorraine) Renning; sister of Paul (Beverly) Smith. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-6 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Amherst Lutheran Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved