RENNING - Beverly J. (nee Smith)
August 8, 2020. Wife of the late Elbridge A. Renning, Jr.; mother of Kenneth (Jill) and Douglas (Lorraine) Renning; sister of Paul (Beverly) Smith. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-6 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Amherst Lutheran Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com