LOSCHIAVO - Beverly
(nee Greentaner)
Of Amherst, entered into rest July 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Augustine "Gus" A. Loschiavo; devoted mother of Francella (Norman) Paulisczak, Karen Getter (Alan) and step-mother to Bryan (Rosie) Loschiavo; cherished grandmother of Micheal L. (Margaret) Paulisczak, Jason M. (Cordula) Paulisczak, Garrett (Lindsay) Getter, Colin (Kaylee) Getter and Logan (Maria) Getter, adored great-grandmother of Joseph and Jonathan; loving daughter of the late William G. and Frances (nee Mack) Greentaner; dear sister of Lowell "Thomas" Greentaner, Carlton Greentaner (Jenny) and the late Roger (Louise) Greentaner and Melvin (late Jeanette) Greentaner. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com