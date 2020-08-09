1/1
Beverly M. ARNOLD
ARNOLD - Beverly M.
August 5, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to John A. Arnold; cherished mother of Jo Anne, Amy, John, Jeffery (Theresa), Peter and Mark (Christine); loving and proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Haley, Addie, Tim, Meg, Jack, Josh and Jeff; dear sister of Joyce (Henry) Ringle and the late Charles (Yvonne) Breeser, Lloyd (Bette) Breeser and William (Barbara) Breeser; also survived by many deeply loved nieces and nephews. Beverly was selflessly dedicated to her family and friends. Her kind and gentle spirit will be with us forever. Due to current conditions, a private Memorial will be held to celebrate Beverly's well-lived, purposeful life. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Beverly's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
