ARNOLD - Beverly M.
August 5, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of 64 years to John A. Arnold; cherished mother of Jo Anne, Amy, John, Jeffery (Theresa), Peter and Mark (Christine); loving and proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Haley, Addie, Tim, Meg, Jack, Josh and Jeff; dear sister of Joyce (Henry) Ringle and the late Charles (Yvonne) Breeser, Lloyd (Bette) Breeser and William (Barbara) Breeser; also survived by many deeply loved nieces and nephews. Beverly was selflessly dedicated to her family and friends. Her kind and gentle spirit will be with us forever. Due to current conditions, a private Memorial will be held to celebrate Beverly's well-lived, purposeful life. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Beverly's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com