FOKS - Blanche L. (nee Kuhn)
July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Foks, Sr.; loving mother of Stephanie (Robert) Miller, Richard (Sally) Foks, Jr., Anita (Joseph) Sahlen, Mary (Martin) Bender and the late Jacqueline Nagel and Dorothy Diener; mother-in-law of Mark Diener; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Jack (Terry) Kuhn and the late Marvin Kuhn and Doris McMartin; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 9:30 AM, at SS Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, where facial coverings are required for Mass. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com