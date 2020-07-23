1/
Blanche L. (Kuhn) FOKS
FOKS - Blanche L. (nee Kuhn)
July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Foks, Sr.; loving mother of Stephanie (Robert) Miller, Richard (Sally) Foks, Jr., Anita (Joseph) Sahlen, Mary (Martin) Bender and the late Jacqueline Nagel and Dorothy Diener; mother-in-law of Mark Diener; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Jack (Terry) Kuhn and the late Marvin Kuhn and Doris McMartin; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 9:30 AM, at SS Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, where facial coverings are required for Mass. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
SS Peter and Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. Mrs. Foks will always have a place in my heart. She was a loving, kind and strong woman. I will always cherish memories of her and your family. God bless. With love Gail
Gail Zichittella
Friend
July 23, 2020
Anita & Richard & Families,
My deepest Condolence on the passing of your Mom. Sending prayers & hugs to all. Paula Charters
Paula Charters
Classmate
