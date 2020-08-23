BAUER - Bobby Jo

On July 31st, 2020, at the age of 35, our very beloved Bobby Jo entered into rest. Survived by parents, David and Sharon (nee Hinca) Bauer; sisters of Audrey (nee Bauer) Pastuszynski, and Crystal (Joshua) Dean; nephews Matthew Pastuszynski, Caden and Wyatt Dean. Bobby leaves behind cherished grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bobby was loved by her Phish Phamily and many friends, as well as her kitty, Cookie. Bobby had a heart on fire for God and eagerly offered her life to those in need. Bobby will be deeply missed. She will always and forever be in our hearts. We love you, our Bobby Jo!







