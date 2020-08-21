Dear Campisano and Berent families, on behalf of ALL of the employees at PCB, please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of your wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Bonnie was always a shining light at PCB and was so dearly loved by her co-workers. So many of our employees are completely heartbroken by Bonnie's sudden passing. The PCB family lost a great lady today and we can't even imagine the sorrow and loss that all of you are feeling. All of you will remain in all of our thoughts and prayers! Bonnie will be deeply missed by many.

Dave Hore

Coworker