Bonnie G. (Berent) CAMPISANO
1955 - 2020
CAMPISANO - Bonnie G.
(nee Berent)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Len Campisano; loving mother of Nicki (Matt) McCoy, Cindy (Jeff) Moore, Jeffrey (Amberlee) Kryman, and Becky Kryman; grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of Larry (Sandra) Berent, Ann Marie (Ron) Kjeldgaard, Lori (Henry) Austin, and Marty "Ed" Berent; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC.; FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Bonnie & I were friends in High School. My daughter Katie worked with her at PCP. She always had a smile for you and made you feel like you had been friends forever. I am truly sorry for your loss. Always remember....there are other worlds to sing in
gayl tomaszewski
Friend
August 20, 2020
Was a very happy person to work with. Will miss her dearly! Sorry to hear of her passing.
Sue Bett
Friend
August 20, 2020
I was a Class of '74 graduate and went to school with Bonnie from Como Park through high school. I did get to see her last year at our 45th reunion. I am so sorry for your loss.
Debbie Bates Cave
Deborah (Bates) Cave
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Dear Campisano and Berent families, on behalf of ALL of the employees at PCB, please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of your wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Bonnie was always a shining light at PCB and was so dearly loved by her co-workers. So many of our employees are completely heartbroken by Bonnie's sudden passing. The PCB family lost a great lady today and we can't even imagine the sorrow and loss that all of you are feeling. All of you will remain in all of our thoughts and prayers! Bonnie will be deeply missed by many.
Dave Hore
Coworker
August 20, 2020
My Thoughts and prayers to the family. I am so sorry and loss of words. Bonnie and I worked at PCB inventory. She was very dedicated and was willing to help anyone. May all your memories now be locked in your heart and be treasured forever.
I will miss your smile Bonnie RIP
Betty Serafini
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Bonnie was one of the nicest people I've ever met. I will cherish the good times we had together. She will be missed by many. She touched more lives than she probably ever knew. Prayers for all of her family. May you find some peace in your memories of her.
Joyce LaDuca
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Dear Cindy, Jeff and family,
We are so sorry to learn of your mother’s passing. That’s a very sad experience that you never get over. We will keep you in our prayers.
Love,
Uncle Stan & Aunt Sylvia ❤
Stan & Sylvia Bielewski
August 20, 2020
So so sorry, she was a wonderful person, it was a pleasure to know her.
Frank Pitrelli
Coworker
August 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Campisano Family . May you have strength through this trying time of Bonnie's passing..she was such a sweet and funny person and will be missed by many at PCB.
Jill Sievenpiper
August 20, 2020
To the Campisano and Berent families, please accept our heartfelt sympathies for the loss of Bonnie. She was a longtime and devoted member of the LFD Auxilliary and a good friend. She will be missed by many.
Mayor Bill Schroeder and Dawn Gaczewski
Friend
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss for this family..I, unfortunately cannot attend the wake but please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
---Ken McCracken
Ken McCracken
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Len and all of your extended family, our most heartfelt condolences on Bonnie's sudden passing. She will be missed by many.
Jacob Schu
Friend
