CAMPISANO - Bonnie G.
(nee Berent)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Len Campisano; loving mother of Nicki (Matt) McCoy, Cindy (Jeff) Moore, Jeffrey (Amberlee) Kryman, and Becky Kryman; grandmother and great-grandmother of many; sister of Larry (Sandra) Berent, Ann Marie (Ron) Kjeldgaard, Lori (Henry) Austin, and Marty "Ed" Berent; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC.; FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7 PM, with services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation.