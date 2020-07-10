1/1
Bonnie L. (Wert) McCORMICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCORMICK - Bonnie L.
(nee Wert)
July 8, 2020. Wife of the late Robert j. McCormick and Stephen McCarthy; loving mother of Daniel J. (Melanie), Patrick S. (Barbara) McCarthy, Rosemarie (Andrew) Wlodarczyk; dear grandmother of Samantha McCarthy, Chris, David Angierski, Rick, Joe, Jeff Nelson, Tracy Concross, Mark McCormick and Karen Cabana; survived by many great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 1-4 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 11 AM, at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Tonawanda. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 5215 Sheridan Dr., buffalo 14221. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217
7168737825
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved