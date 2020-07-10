McCORMICK - Bonnie L.
(nee Wert)
July 8, 2020. Wife of the late Robert j. McCormick and Stephen McCarthy; loving mother of Daniel J. (Melanie), Patrick S. (Barbara) McCarthy, Rosemarie (Andrew) Wlodarczyk; dear grandmother of Samantha McCarthy, Chris, David Angierski, Rick, Joe, Jeff Nelson, Tracy Concross, Mark McCormick and Karen Cabana; survived by many great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 1-4 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 11 AM, at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Tonawanda. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, 5215 Sheridan Dr., buffalo 14221. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com