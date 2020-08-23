FOX - Bonnie S. (nee Geikie)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest August 19, 2020. Dear mother of Terrance Fox, Sharon (Wilbert) Bair, Gidget Stetz, Melinda Gadreault and the late Duncan Solada; cherished grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; adored daughter of the late James and Helen Geikie; loving sister of Helen Meyer, Duncan (Kay Sue) Geikie and the late Mary Rand (Albert). No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com