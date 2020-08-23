1/
Bonnie (Hewson) TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR - Bonnie (nee Hewson)
August 21, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Taylor; dear mother of Timothy (Christine), Bryan, David (Hope), and Scott (Lori) Taylor; grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; dear aunt of Jennifer (Ron Vayo) Soloman. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-6 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Angola Wesleyan Church in Bonnie's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved