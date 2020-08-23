TAYLOR - Bonnie (nee Hewson)

August 21, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Taylor; dear mother of Timothy (Christine), Bryan, David (Hope), and Scott (Lori) Taylor; grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; dear aunt of Jennifer (Ron Vayo) Soloman. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-6 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Angola Wesleyan Church in Bonnie's memory.







