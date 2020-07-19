1/1
Bradley K. MYERS
MYERS - Bradley K.
Of East Aurora, NY, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Wolski) Myers; loving father of Brianna Aurora; predeceased by his parents; also survived and loved by many dear friends and family. Brad loved hunting, NASCAR racing, camping and beach vacations. He loved pointing out all the buildings he built in his 40 years in the construction industry. He was a veteran of the USAF and a member of the East Aurora VFW Post. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
716-652-3880
