MYERS - Bradley K.
Of East Aurora, NY, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Wolski) Myers; loving father of Brianna Aurora; predeceased by his parents; also survived and loved by many dear friends and family. Brad loved hunting, NASCAR racing, camping and beach vacations. He loved pointing out all the buildings he built in his 40 years in the construction industry. He was a veteran of the USAF and a member of the East Aurora VFW Post. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com