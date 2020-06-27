STUDD - Brandon Allen
Age 40, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on June 23, 2020. Loving son of Douglas Studd and Brenda Yamin; brother of Christina Lee Studd, Jordan (Briana) Nelsen, Jacob (Melissa) Nelsen, Julian Nelsen, Troy Studd and Tyler (Julia) Studd; also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisis Services, 100 River Rock Drive, Suite 300, Buffalo, NY 14207. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.