Braxton James KNISELY
Knisely - Braxton James
of Eden, NY became a heavenly angel July 4, 2020; beloved infant son of Gary and Nicole (nee Kelly) Knisely; dearest grandson of Timothy and Pamela (nee Reed) Rockwood and the late Gary and Mary Ann (nee Kobiolka) Knisely; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Private services for Braxton will be held with his immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
