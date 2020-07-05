1/
Brenda L. WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS - Brenda L.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 27, 2020. Beloved mother of Tammeessi, Baleegh, Harees, Daima, Mustaffah and Keywonika; cherished grandmother of Zahajah, Zaynah, Essence and loved by many more. Also survived by loving sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday (July 8th) from 11 AM- 1 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
