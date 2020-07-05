WILLIAMS - Brenda L.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on June 27, 2020. Beloved mother of Tammeessi, Baleegh, Harees, Daima, Mustaffah and Keywonika; cherished grandmother of Zahajah, Zaynah, Essence and loved by many more. Also survived by loving sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday (July 8th) from 11 AM- 1 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com