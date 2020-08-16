1/
Brenda R. (Fletcher) COOPER
COOPER - Brenda R.
(nee Fletcher)
August 12, 2020, age 69, beloved wife of Gary R. Cooper; devoted mother of Kimberly S. (Peter) Gozdzik ; loving grandmother of Cooper; daughter of the late Rosalie B. (nee Hart) and Kenneth W. Fletcher; dear sister of Kenneth (MariBeth) Fletcher and Sandra (Robert) Raisch; also survived by three nephews and one niece. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Brenda's memory to SPCA. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Brenda's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 883-9200
