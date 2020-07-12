1/1
Entered into eternal rest peacefully on June 14, 2020 in Oakland, California. He was 50 years old. The son of Kurt and Gail Dietzer; brother of Dawn (Tim) Sauda; step-brother of Jon (Rachael) Schuleit and Patrick Schuleit; loving uncle to Olivia and Abigail Sauda and Ella, Gus, and Annie Schuleit. Brett was predeceased by his mother Ann E. Dietzer. Brett is also survived by numerous friends and his beloved companion Bella the bulldog. While Brett spent many years living in California, his heart was in Western New York with his family, dear friends, and Buffalo sports teams. He remained a true blue Bills and Sabres fan. Although he traveled from coast to coast, Hamburg was always home to him. A private burial service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg. Memorials may be made in Brett's memory to the Erie County SPCA, West Seneca, NY or the American Kidney Fund.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
