Bruce BAKOWSKI
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Anthony and Theresa Bakowski; dear brother of Dale, Gary and the late Tammy Bakowski. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
