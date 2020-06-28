Bruce BAKOWSKI

BAKOWSKI - Bruce
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Anthony and Theresa Bakowski; dear brother of Dale, Gary and the late Tammy Bakowski. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.