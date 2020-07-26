PETRUS - Bruce C.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolina (nee Alatorre) Petrus; devoted father of Christina (Gary) LaJoie, Michael (Gloria) Petrus, Lisa (James Laferriere) Sperandio, James (Kelly Easton) Petrus and Debra Petrus-Beebe; cherished father-in-law of Sherie Petrus; adored grandfather of Erica, Michael, Matt, Kayla, Dylan, Jenna and Deanna; loving son of the late Charles and Margaret Petrus; dear brother of Bob (Brenda) Petrus; Barbara (Chuck) Sutton; Shirley Stratton, Beverly Kadel and the late Edward "Jinx" Petrus; also survived by loving nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Mick Millitello; beloved companion of Ozzy and Harry, the dogs. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) from 10 AM-12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Mr. Petrus was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from General Motors. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com