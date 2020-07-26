1/1
Bruce C. PETRUS
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolina (nee Alatorre) Petrus; devoted father of Christina (Gary) LaJoie, Michael (Gloria) Petrus, Lisa (James Laferriere) Sperandio, James (Kelly Easton) Petrus and Debra Petrus-Beebe; cherished father-in-law of Sherie Petrus; adored grandfather of Erica, Michael, Matt, Kayla, Dylan, Jenna and Deanna; loving son of the late Charles and Margaret Petrus; dear brother of Bob (Brenda) Petrus; Barbara (Chuck) Sutton; Shirley Stratton, Beverly Kadel and the late Edward "Jinx" Petrus; also survived by loving nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Mick Millitello; beloved companion of Ozzy and Harry, the dogs. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) from 10 AM-12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Mr. Petrus was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from General Motors. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
