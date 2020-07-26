MOSHER - Bruce E. R.Ph
Of Lancaster, NY, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine R. (Rynkowski) Mosher; dear father of Bryan A. (Susan) and Derek A. (Elizabeth) Mosher; grandfather of Chase, Cheyne, Zachary and Parker; son of the late Arthur G. and Helen V. (Walker) Mosher; brother of Wayne (Gail) Mosher and Virginia (Bruce) Spielman; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Connect Life. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com