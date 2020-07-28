SHIPMAN - Bryce David
Age 60, resident of Grand Island, passed away on July 24, 2020. Born June 2, 1960 in South Dakota to Marian and Clyde Shipman. Bryce served honorably in the United States Air Force and retired as a SMSgt in 2007. Survived by his wife, Robin J. Shipman, four children: Jacob David, Emily (Justin), Julia Autumn, Joshua Canyon, and his two grandchildren: Zoë and Indigo. He will also be remembered by his father, Clyde, and his brothers: Jeff, Scott, Tom, Mike, and John. Bryce was preceded in death by his mother, Marian. Friends may call Friday, July 31st, 4-7 PM with military honors at 7 PM, at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehven Road, Grand Island. Bryce will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, please consider a memorial contribution to the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, www.niagaragospelrescuemission.com
