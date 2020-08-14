GERACI - Camille M.
(nee Infausto)
August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to John Geraci; cherished mother of Michele (John) Durno and Melissa (Marc) Richel; loving grandma to Victoria, Chelsea and Sebastian; dear sister of Beverly (Joseph) Licata; aunt of Michael (Colleen) and Jon Licata. Family will be present Sunday, 2-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Monday at 10:30 AM (Bowmansville). Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience, should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com