GIFALDI - Carl A.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Eva (nee Kozma) Gifaldi; devoted father of Angelo, Carl, and Dr. Amy Gifaldi; cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Kyle and Kelley; loving son of the late Angelo and Mary Gifaldi. No prior visitation. Private service. Mr. Gifaldi was an Army veteran of the Korean War, was a school teacher in Niagara Falls and Holley, NY, owner of Kieffer Electric in Holley, C'Kitchens in Depew, Gerber Supplies in Buffalo, Carpet Fair in Depew, and was an avid coin collector. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com