1/1
Carl E. KIRST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirst - Carl E.
August 23, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Mabel (nee Elliott) Kirst; devoted father of Donald (former wife Karen), Ken (Kathy), Diane (Richard)Worthington, Karen (late Donald) Howe, and Michael (Joan) Kirst; loving brother of Doris (late Richard) Schmidt, Eileen (late Bill) Cottet, Jane (Donald) Kruger, Jack (Jean) Kirst, and the late Ray (late Geraldine) Kirst, Howard (late Marie) Kirst, Marion (late George) Koelmel, and Robert (late Dolores) Kirst; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requested private services. Memorials may be made to the Hamburg Knights of Columbus, Council 2220. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY 14075-2006
(716) 627-2919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved