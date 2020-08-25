Kirst - Carl E.
August 23, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Mabel (nee Elliott) Kirst; devoted father of Donald (former wife Karen), Ken (Kathy), Diane (Richard)Worthington, Karen (late Donald) Howe, and Michael (Joan) Kirst; loving brother of Doris (late Richard) Schmidt, Eileen (late Bill) Cottet, Jane (Donald) Kruger, Jack (Jean) Kirst, and the late Ray (late Geraldine) Kirst, Howard (late Marie) Kirst, Marion (late George) Koelmel, and Robert (late Dolores) Kirst; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family requested private services. Memorials may be made to the Hamburg Knights of Columbus, Council 2220. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
