Carl G. TRZASKA
TRZASKA - Carl G.
July 18, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Hunger) Trzaska; devoted father to Christopher (Cheryl) Trzaska and Colleen (John) Hopkins; brother-in-law to the late Viola (late Richard) Dojnik, late Phyllis (late Lawrence) Nasawicz, late George (late Roseann) Hunger, and Michael (Jeanette) Hunger; cherished Godfather to Arthur Knott and George Hunger Jr., loved by his furry friend Rudy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 3-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00AM at St. John Gualberts R.C. Church 111 Gualbert St. Cheektowaga. Please Assemble at Church. Carl was a 22yr retiree of Worthington Pump and an 11 year employee of Handley Brothers. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
