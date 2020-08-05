1/1
Carmela A. "Dolly" (Potenza) BUSCEMI
Passed away peacefully, August 2, 2020, age 87; beloved wife of the late Angelo L. Buscemi; loving mother of Tina (Thomas) Kobler, Mary Joy (William) Murphy, James (Maria) Buscemi, and Vito (Victoria) Buscemi; cherished Nana of Claire (Tim Rittling), Lucas, Misa, and Grey; dearest sister of Daniel (Cathy) Potenza and predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Dolly's memory to the KenTon Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Dolly was the former Proprietor of Nichols Snack Bar. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences and memories on Dolly's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
