Carmela CASTIGLIONE
1950 - 2020
CASTIGLIONE - Carmela
Carmela Castiglione, age 69, passed away July 9, 2020. She was born on October 8,1950 to the late Charles and Marie Castiglione. She is survived by brothers Charles (Diane), and Mark (Laurie). Her brother was the late Salvatore Castiglione. She was married to the late Alfred Colatosti, Jr. for years. She was a devoted mom to the late Kevin Colatosti and Tina (David) Harrington and Nana to Alyssa, Olivia, and Julia Harrington. Her life revolved around her family and friends, especially her granddaughters. She is survived by many family members and friends. Carmela's kindness and humor were loved by all who knew her.Her noble heart was always helping people, even after her passing. She donated her body to UB. A mass will be held at 9am July 31, 2020 at St. Amelia Church.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Amelia Church
