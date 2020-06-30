Carmela WILSON

WILSON - Carmela

June 28, 2020, dearest mother of Denise Wilson; wife of the late Robert Wilson; cherished daughter of the late Anna (nee Costantino) and the late John DiBerardino; dear sister of Dolores (late John) Criola, John (Christine) DiBerardino and Carol Ann (Lee) Keicher; dearest cousin of Joseph Daleo of Mesa, AZ; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-nephew; "Cat Mom" to Stuie, Oliver and Wendy. Mrs. Wilson was a Teacher's Aide at P.S. 43 for many years. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.







