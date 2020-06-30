Carmela WILSON
June 28, 2020, dearest mother of Denise Wilson; wife of the late Robert Wilson; cherished daughter of the late Anna (nee Costantino) and the late John DiBerardino; dear sister of Dolores (late John) Criola, John (Christine) DiBerardino and Carol Ann (Lee) Keicher; dearest cousin of Joseph Daleo of Mesa, AZ; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-nephew; "Cat Mom" to Stuie, Oliver and Wendy. Mrs. Wilson was a Teacher's Aide at P.S. 43 for many years. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.
