PITIRRI - Carmelo B.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary L. (nee Pasek) Pitirri; devoted father of Christopher Pitirri, Jennifer (Luis) Rivera and Timothy (Kristin) Pitirri; cherished grandfather of Lucas, Ayla, Serena and Justin; loving son of the late Santo and Calogera Pitirri; dear brother of Sarah, Felice (Jackie), Joseph (Judy) and the late Rose Pitirri and Jennie Esmond; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Pitirri served in the United States Army. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED PLEASE WEAR FACE COVERINGS. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com