DEMPSEY - Carol A. (nee Bartz)
July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Dempsey Sr., for 55 years; mother of Patrick Jr. (Lisa), Kimberly (Tim) O'Hara of Apex, NC, Michael (Wendy) of Shelby Township, MI, and James Dempsey; grandmother of Dylan, Ryan, Ethan, Brendan, Aidan and Gabrielle Dempsey and Erin and Patrick O'Hara; daughter of the late Harold and Madeline (Miller) Bartz; sister of the late Joyce Quinn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 12:30 PM at St. Teresa's Church. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Carol was retired from NY Telephone, and was a member of the Pioneers Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. www.THMcCarthyFH.com