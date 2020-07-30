1/
Carol A. (Bartz) DEMPSEY
1941 - 2020
DEMPSEY - Carol A. (nee Bartz)
July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick J. Dempsey Sr., for 55 years; mother of Patrick Jr. (Lisa), Kimberly (Tim) O'Hara of Apex, NC, Michael (Wendy) of Shelby Township, MI, and James Dempsey; grandmother of Dylan, Ryan, Ethan, Brendan, Aidan and Gabrielle Dempsey and Erin and Patrick O'Hara; daughter of the late Harold and Madeline (Miller) Bartz; sister of the late Joyce Quinn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 12:30 PM at St. Teresa's Church. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Carol was retired from NY Telephone, and was a member of the Pioneers Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. www.THMcCarthyFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
My condolences to Pat and his whole family
Gerald Broderick
Family
July 29, 2020
Dear Pat and all of your family: Please accept out sincere condolences. Carol was a force that will surely be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time, ❤ Graham and Wendy Simpson
Graham/Wendy Simpson
Family
July 29, 2020
Dear Pat and Family - We know how much Carol is going to be missed - She was a fun person - Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, Love, Joanne and Bob
Joanne Majtyka-Thompson
Friend
