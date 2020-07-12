1/
Carol A. KANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE - Carol A.
of North Tonawanda, at the age of 83 on July 8, 2020. Mother of Paul J., Shawn Michael and Kathleen D. Diggins. Sister of the late Harry Kane. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Joshua) Kunch and Shane Diggins. Great-grandmother of Aidan and Carter Kunch. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd. Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that Face Coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for your comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY 14218
(716) 824-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved