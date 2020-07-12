KANE - Carol A.
of North Tonawanda, at the age of 83 on July 8, 2020. Mother of Paul J., Shawn Michael and Kathleen D. Diggins. Sister of the late Harry Kane. Grandmother of Elizabeth (Joshua) Kunch and Shane Diggins. Great-grandmother of Aidan and Carter Kunch. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd. Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that Face Coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for your comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow.