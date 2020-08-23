1/1
Carol A. (Finkney) O'BRIEN
O'BRIEN - Carol A.
(nee Finkney)
August 20, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of Bryan J. O'Brien; loving mother of Christine (David) Wilkinson, Patricia (Tim) Haak, and Jamie (Jason) Hays; cherished grandmother of Eleanor, Hannah, Anthony, Morgan, Emily, and Alexandria; dear sister of Diane (Marv) Rosenberg and predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on Carol's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
