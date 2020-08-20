PETRIK - Carol A. (nee Lemke)
August 17, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, wife of the late Frank Petrik; dear mother of Mark, Scott (April) and Laurie Petrik; loving grandmother of Nathan, Bennett, Evan and Noah; sister of Martin Lemke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday from 3-5 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY (between Seneca St. and Potters Rd.), where a Prayer Service will follow at 5 PM. Restrictions due to the current health situation will be in effect. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com