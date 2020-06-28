ROMMEL - Carol A.
(nee Meinke)
June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Ernest G. Rommel; dear sister of the late Dolores Meinke, Jean Forster and James Meinke; sister-in-law of Carl H. Forster and Evelyn Meinke; loving aunt to Carl R. (Karen) Forster, Amanda and Derek Meinke, Kathy Caito and Paul Ertl; also survived by great-nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. A Celebration of her Life to be announced at a later date. Carol was very involved in Crossroads Lutheran Church, formerly Christ Lutheran Church. She also volunteered her time with various charities. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.