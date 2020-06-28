Carol A. (Meinke) ROMMEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROMMEL - Carol A.
(nee Meinke)
June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Ernest G. Rommel; dear sister of the late Dolores Meinke, Jean Forster and James Meinke; sister-in-law of Carl H. Forster and Evelyn Meinke; loving aunt to Carl R. (Karen) Forster, Amanda and Derek Meinke, Kathy Caito and Paul Ertl; also survived by great-nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. A Celebration of her Life to be announced at a later date. Carol was very involved in Crossroads Lutheran Church, formerly Christ Lutheran Church. She also volunteered her time with various charities. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved