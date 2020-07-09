LAMOREAUX - Carol Ann

Of Derby, NY, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Lamoreaux; loving mother of Richard (Phyllis) Kivler and Brian Lamoreaux; sister of James and William Kleese; cherished grandmother of Michael, Maegan, Jacob, Alex and Evan; great-grandmother of Liam, Xander and Jameson. Friends may call today, Thursday, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 10 AM, in the Southtown's Christian Center, Lakeview, NY. Please practice safe social distancing. Flowers are gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







