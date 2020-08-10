THIEL - Carol Ann (nee Clark)
Age 82, went home to be with her Lord on August 9th, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years Gordon W. Thiel; and her son, Gordon; she was survived by her daughters, Tracy Thiel of Olcott, and Kelly Thiel of Fayetteville, NY; her son, Tim (Denise) Thiel of Lockport; daughter-in-law Ellen (late Gordon) Renner Thiel of Sodus Point; brother-in-law Harvey (Denise) Thiel of Ohio; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. One of seven children of the late Evelyn (Mullen) Clark and Elmer John Clark, she was raised in Riverside/Black Rock section of Buffalo, moving to Gasport in 1967, and Middleport in the early 1980s. She had a number of jobs through the years, including at Fisher Price in Medina and Quality Market in Lockport. She found hours of entertainment in crossword books as well as BINGO outings and visiting with her dear friend, Joan Wozniak. She loved her husband, her family, all babies, and animals. She will be missed by all. The family will receive friends at the BATES, WALLACE & HEATH FUNERAL HOME, 38 State St., Middleport, on Thursday August 13, from 3:30 PM-5:30 PM, followed by Carol's Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To share a special memory of Carol, please visit online at www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
