Davis - Carol "Boogie"

(nee Bugenhagen)

Age 73, of Catonsville, MD, peacefully entered into rest on July 13th, 2020. Daughter of the late Erwin and Edna Bugenhagen; beloved wife of 47 years to Steve; sister of Douglas of Lancaster, NY, and her sister Janet (Charlie) of Akron, NY; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews; predeceased by her sister Sandra of Gasport, NY, and her brother Bruce (Pat) of Hamburg, NY. Carol was born in Lockport, NY, and grew up in Clarence, graduating from Clarence High School, class of '64. Carol received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of NY at Albany in 1968. She worked for the Social Security Administration until 1995, retiring as District Manager. She then worked for Medicare as a key member of the team that developed the "1-800-Medicare System" of call centers nationwide. She fully retired in 2010. Carol was an active member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Catonsville, MD. She was deeply loved by all who knew her, always the life of the party and a smile on her face. Rest in Peace my sweet "Boogie," you will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations would be graciously accepted to the Parkinson's Association in Carol's name. The family would like to thank all of those who have shared their memories and support in this time of grieving.







